DG: Dollar General Corporation
106.19 USD 2.03 (1.95%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 104.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Dollar General Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DG News
- Bernstein inicia cobertura de Five Below con calificación de Desempeño de Mercado
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Should Investors Buy Target Stock at the Current Discounted Level?
- Buy, Hold or Sell Costco Stock? August Sales Signal Next Move
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is TGT's Operational Reset Laying the Foundation for Margin Recovery?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Uber Technologies Stock Tuesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollar Tree Stock?
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- Dollar Tree’s stock slides as downbeat outlook overshadows a big earnings beat
- Dollar Tree raises annual targets on resilient demand for cheaper goods
- Dollar General: Long-Term Outlook Improves, Shifting To Middle-Class Convenience Consumers
- Dollar Tree stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Dollar Tree stock maintains Market Perform rating at Bernstein on comp growth concerns
- I Can't Lie, I'm Excited About Dollar General Stock After the Recent Earnings Report. Here's Why
Rango diario
104.48 106.23
Rango anual
66.43 116.30
- Cierres anteriores
- 104.16
- Open
- 104.48
- Bid
- 106.19
- Ask
- 106.49
- Low
- 104.48
- High
- 106.23
- Volumen
- 5.610 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.95%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.02%
- Cambio anual
- 25.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B