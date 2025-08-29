Currencies / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
103.75 USD 0.78 (0.75%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DG exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.34 and at a high of 104.84.
Follow Dollar General Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
103.34 104.84
Year Range
66.43 116.30
- Previous Close
- 104.53
- Open
- 104.70
- Bid
- 103.75
- Ask
- 104.05
- Low
- 103.34
- High
- 104.84
- Volume
- 1.161 K
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- -5.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.26%
- Year Change
- 22.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%