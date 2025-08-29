货币 / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
104.16 USD 0.37 (0.35%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DG汇率已更改-0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点103.34和高点104.99进行交易。
关注Dollar General Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DG新闻
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Should Investors Buy Target Stock at the Current Discounted Level?
- Buy, Hold or Sell Costco Stock? August Sales Signal Next Move
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is TGT's Operational Reset Laying the Foundation for Margin Recovery?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Uber Technologies Stock Tuesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollar Tree Stock?
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- Dollar Tree’s stock slides as downbeat outlook overshadows a big earnings beat
- Dollar Tree raises annual targets on resilient demand for cheaper goods
- Dollar General: Long-Term Outlook Improves, Shifting To Middle-Class Convenience Consumers
- Dollar Tree stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Dollar Tree stock maintains Market Perform rating at Bernstein on comp growth concerns
- I Can't Lie, I'm Excited About Dollar General Stock After the Recent Earnings Report. Here's Why
- Consumer Tech News (August 25–August 30): Nvidia Shines but Stocks Wobble on Hotter Core PCE; AI Bets Accelerate, EVs Face Headwinds Consumer Tech News (August 25–August 30): Nvidia Shines but Stocks Wobble on Hotter Core PCE; AI Bets Accelerate, EVs...
- Best Buy, Dollar General, Dell lead earnings reports on Saturday
日范围
103.34 104.99
年范围
66.43 116.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 104.53
- 开盘价
- 104.70
- 卖价
- 104.16
- 买价
- 104.46
- 最低价
- 103.34
- 最高价
- 104.99
- 交易量
- 3.873 K
- 日变化
- -0.35%
- 月变化
- -4.65%
- 6个月变化
- 17.72%
- 年变化
- 23.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值