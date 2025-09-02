통화 / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
102.09 USD 4.81 (4.50%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DG 환율이 오늘 -4.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 101.04이고 고가는 107.34이었습니다.
Dollar General Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DG News
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- 울프 리서치, 소매업 커버리지 시작... 월마트, 홈디포, 달러 제너럴에서 기회 발견
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- 번스타인, 파이브 빌로우에 대한 ’시장 수준’ 평가로 커버리지 시작
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Should Investors Buy Target Stock at the Current Discounted Level?
- Buy, Hold or Sell Costco Stock? August Sales Signal Next Move
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is TGT's Operational Reset Laying the Foundation for Margin Recovery?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Uber Technologies Stock Tuesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollar Tree Stock?
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- Dollar Tree’s stock slides as downbeat outlook overshadows a big earnings beat
- Dollar Tree raises annual targets on resilient demand for cheaper goods
- Dollar General: Long-Term Outlook Improves, Shifting To Middle-Class Convenience Consumers
- Dollar Tree stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
일일 변동 비율
101.04 107.34
년간 변동
66.43 116.30
- 이전 종가
- 106.90
- 시가
- 107.28
- Bid
- 102.09
- Ask
- 102.39
- 저가
- 101.04
- 고가
- 107.34
- 볼륨
- 9.451 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.50%
- 월 변동
- -6.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.90%
