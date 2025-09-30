What is DFIP stock price today? Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie stock is priced at 42.21 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 42.22, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of DFIP shows these updates.

What are Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the past year was 42.70. Within 40.22 - 42.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie performance using the live chart.

