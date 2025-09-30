- Overview
DFIP: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie
DFIP exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.21 and at a high of 42.29.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFIP stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie stock is priced at 42.21 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 42.22, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of DFIP shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie is currently valued at 42.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.54% and USD. View the chart live to track DFIP movements.
How to buy DFIP stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie shares at the current price of 42.21. Orders are usually placed near 42.21 or 42.51, while 115 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow DFIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFIP stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie involves considering the yearly range 40.22 - 42.70 and current price 42.21. Many compare 0.02% and 0.02% before placing orders at 42.21 or 42.51. Explore the DFIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the past year was 42.70. Within 40.22 - 42.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) over the year was 40.22. Comparing it with the current 42.21 and 40.22 - 42.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFIP stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.22, and -0.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.22
- Open
- 42.29
- Bid
- 42.21
- Ask
- 42.51
- Low
- 42.21
- High
- 42.29
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.02%
- Year Change
- -0.54%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8