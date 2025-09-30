- 개요
DFIP: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie
DFIP 환율이 오늘 0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.20이고 고가는 42.25이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFIP stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie stock is priced at 42.22 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 42.18, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of DFIP shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie is currently valued at 42.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.52% and USD. View the chart live to track DFIP movements.
How to buy DFIP stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie shares at the current price of 42.22. Orders are usually placed near 42.22 or 42.52, while 72 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow DFIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFIP stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie involves considering the yearly range 40.22 - 42.70 and current price 42.22. Many compare 0.05% and 0.05% before placing orders at 42.22 or 42.52. Explore the DFIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the past year was 42.70. Within 40.22 - 42.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) over the year was 40.22. Comparing it with the current 42.22 and 40.22 - 42.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFIP stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securitie has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.18, and -0.52% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 42.18
- 시가
- 42.23
- Bid
- 42.22
- Ask
- 42.52
- 저가
- 42.20
- 고가
- 42.25
- 볼륨
- 72
- 일일 변동
- 0.09%
- 월 변동
- 0.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.52%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8