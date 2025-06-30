KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / DFAS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DFAS: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

68.43 USD 0.09 (0.13%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DFAS fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 67.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.47 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DFAS haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DFAS stock price today?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 68.43 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 68.34, and trading volume reached 1091. The live price chart of DFAS shows these updates.

Does Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 68.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAS movements.

How to buy DFAS stock?

You can buy Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 68.43. Orders are usually placed near 68.43 or 68.73, while 1091 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow DFAS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAS stock?

Investing in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.45 - 71.78 and current price 68.43. Many compare 1.53% and 15.01% before placing orders at 68.43 or 68.73. Explore the DFAS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the past year was 71.78. Within 51.45 - 71.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) over the year was 51.45. Comparing it with the current 68.43 and 51.45 - 71.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFAS stock split?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.34, and 5.90% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
67.76 68.47
Yıllık aralık
51.45 71.78
Önceki kapanış
68.34
Açılış
68.26
Satış
68.43
Alış
68.73
Düşük
67.76
Yüksek
68.47
Hacim
1.091 K
Günlük değişim
0.13%
Aylık değişim
1.53%
6 aylık değişim
15.01%
Yıllık değişim
5.90%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8