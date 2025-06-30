- 개요
DFAS: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
DFAS 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.11이고 고가는 68.57이었습니다.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAS stock price today?
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 68.34 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 68.50, and trading volume reached 824. The live price chart of DFAS shows these updates.
Does Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 68.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAS movements.
How to buy DFAS stock?
You can buy Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 68.34. Orders are usually placed near 68.34 or 68.64, while 824 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow DFAS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAS stock?
Investing in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.45 - 71.78 and current price 68.34. Many compare 1.39% and 14.86% before placing orders at 68.34 or 68.64. Explore the DFAS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the past year was 71.78. Within 51.45 - 71.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) over the year was 51.45. Comparing it with the current 68.34 and 51.45 - 71.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAS stock split?
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.50, and 5.76% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 68.50
- 시가
- 68.57
- Bid
- 68.34
- Ask
- 68.64
- 저가
- 68.11
- 고가
- 68.57
- 볼륨
- 824
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.76%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8