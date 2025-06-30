QuotesSections
Currencies / DFAS
Back to US Stock Market

DFAS: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

68.43 USD 0.09 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DFAS exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.76 and at a high of 68.47.

Follow Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DFAS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DFAS stock price today?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 68.43 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 68.34, and trading volume reached 1091. The live price chart of DFAS shows these updates.

Does Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 68.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAS movements.

How to buy DFAS stock?

You can buy Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 68.43. Orders are usually placed near 68.43 or 68.73, while 1091 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow DFAS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFAS stock?

Investing in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.45 - 71.78 and current price 68.43. Many compare 1.53% and 15.01% before placing orders at 68.43 or 68.73. Explore the DFAS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the past year was 71.78. Within 51.45 - 71.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) over the year was 51.45. Comparing it with the current 68.43 and 51.45 - 71.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFAS stock split?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.34, and 5.90% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
67.76 68.47
Year Range
51.45 71.78
Previous Close
68.34
Open
68.26
Bid
68.43
Ask
68.73
Low
67.76
High
68.47
Volume
1.091 K
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
1.53%
6 Months Change
15.01%
Year Change
5.90%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8