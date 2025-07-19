- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DES: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
DES fiyatı bugün 0.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.40 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.70 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DES haberleri
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Should WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Anything But The Doldrums
- DES: CSB May Be A Better Choice (NYSEARCA:DES)
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DES stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 33.70 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 33.64, and trading volume reached 238. The live price chart of DES shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 33.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DES movements.
How to buy DES stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 33.70. Orders are usually placed near 33.70 or 34.00, while 238 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow DES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DES stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 38.10 and current price 33.70. Many compare -0.18% and 5.78% before placing orders at 33.70 or 34.00. Explore the DES price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 38.10. Within 27.41 - 38.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 33.70 and 27.41 - 38.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DES stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.64, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 33.64
- Açılış
- 33.60
- Satış
- 33.70
- Alış
- 34.00
- Düşük
- 33.40
- Yüksek
- 33.70
- Hacim
- 238
- Günlük değişim
- 0.18%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.63%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8