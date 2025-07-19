What is DES stock price today? WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 33.64 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 33.86, and trading volume reached 333. The live price chart of DES shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends? WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 33.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.81% and USD. View the chart live to track DES movements.

How to buy DES stock? You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 33.64. Orders are usually placed near 33.64 or 33.94, while 333 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow DES updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DES stock? Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 38.10 and current price 33.64. Many compare -0.36% and 5.59% before placing orders at 33.64 or 33.94. Explore the DES price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 38.10. Within 27.41 - 38.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 33.64 and 27.41 - 38.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DES moves on the chart live for more details.