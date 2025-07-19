시세섹션
통화 / DES
주식로 돌아가기

DES: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

33.64 USD 0.22 (0.65%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DES 환율이 오늘 -0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.56이고 고가는 33.89이었습니다.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DES News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DES stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 33.64 today. It trades within -0.65%, yesterday's close was 33.86, and trading volume reached 333. The live price chart of DES shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 33.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.81% and USD. View the chart live to track DES movements.

How to buy DES stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 33.64. Orders are usually placed near 33.64 or 33.94, while 333 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow DES updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DES stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 38.10 and current price 33.64. Many compare -0.36% and 5.59% before placing orders at 33.64 or 33.94. Explore the DES price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 38.10. Within 27.41 - 38.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 33.64 and 27.41 - 38.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DES moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DES stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.86, and -1.81% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
33.56 33.89
년간 변동
27.41 38.10
이전 종가
33.86
시가
33.89
Bid
33.64
Ask
33.94
저가
33.56
고가
33.89
볼륨
333
일일 변동
-0.65%
월 변동
-0.36%
6개월 변동
5.59%
년간 변동율
-1.81%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8