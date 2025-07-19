QuotesSections
Currencies / DES
Back to US Stock Market

DES: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

33.70 USD 0.06 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DES exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.40 and at a high of 33.70.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DES News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DES stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 33.70 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 33.64, and trading volume reached 238. The live price chart of DES shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 33.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DES movements.

How to buy DES stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 33.70. Orders are usually placed near 33.70 or 34.00, while 238 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow DES updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DES stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 38.10 and current price 33.70. Many compare -0.18% and 5.78% before placing orders at 33.70 or 34.00. Explore the DES price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 38.10. Within 27.41 - 38.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 33.70 and 27.41 - 38.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DES moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DES stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.64, and -1.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.40 33.70
Year Range
27.41 38.10
Previous Close
33.64
Open
33.60
Bid
33.70
Ask
34.00
Low
33.40
High
33.70
Volume
238
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
-0.18%
6 Months Change
5.78%
Year Change
-1.63%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8