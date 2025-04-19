KotasyonBölümler
DEMZ: Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

41.56 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEMZ fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.56 aralığında işlem gördü.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DEMZ stock price today?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 41.56 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 41.55, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEMZ shows these updates.

Does Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 41.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DEMZ movements.

How to buy DEMZ stock?

You can buy Democratic Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 41.56. Orders are usually placed near 41.56 or 41.86, while 2 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow DEMZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEMZ stock?

Investing in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.71 - 41.80 and current price 41.56. Many compare 4.58% and 21.52% before placing orders at 41.56 or 41.86. Explore the DEMZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 41.80. Within 29.71 - 41.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Democratic Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) over the year was 29.71. Comparing it with the current 41.56 and 29.71 - 41.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEMZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEMZ stock split?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.55, and 16.58% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
41.50 41.56
Yıllık aralık
29.71 41.80
Önceki kapanış
41.55
Açılış
41.50
Satış
41.56
Alış
41.86
Düşük
41.50
Yüksek
41.56
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
4.58%
6 aylık değişim
21.52%
Yıllık değişim
16.58%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8