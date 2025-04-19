- 개요
DEMZ: Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
DEMZ 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.42이고 고가는 41.65이었습니다.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEMZ News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DEMZ stock price today?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 41.55 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 41.42, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of DEMZ shows these updates.
Does Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 41.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.55% and USD. View the chart live to track DEMZ movements.
How to buy DEMZ stock?
You can buy Democratic Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 41.55. Orders are usually placed near 41.55 or 41.85, while 12 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DEMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEMZ stock?
Investing in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.71 - 41.80 and current price 41.55. Many compare 4.55% and 21.49% before placing orders at 41.55 or 41.85. Explore the DEMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 41.80. Within 29.71 - 41.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Democratic Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) over the year was 29.71. Comparing it with the current 41.55 and 29.71 - 41.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEMZ stock split?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.42, and 16.55% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 41.42
- 시가
- 41.42
- Bid
- 41.55
- Ask
- 41.85
- 저가
- 41.42
- 고가
- 41.65
- 볼륨
- 12
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- 4.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.49%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.55%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8