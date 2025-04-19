- Overview
DEMZ: Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
DEMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.50 and at a high of 41.56.
Follow Democratic Large Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DEMZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEMZ stock price today?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 41.56 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 41.55, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEMZ shows these updates.
Does Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 41.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DEMZ movements.
How to buy DEMZ stock?
You can buy Democratic Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 41.56. Orders are usually placed near 41.56 or 41.86, while 2 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow DEMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEMZ stock?
Investing in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.71 - 41.80 and current price 41.56. Many compare 4.58% and 21.52% before placing orders at 41.56 or 41.86. Explore the DEMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 41.80. Within 29.71 - 41.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Democratic Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) over the year was 29.71. Comparing it with the current 41.56 and 29.71 - 41.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEMZ stock split?
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.55, and 16.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.55
- Open
- 41.50
- Bid
- 41.56
- Ask
- 41.86
- Low
- 41.50
- High
- 41.56
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 4.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.52%
- Year Change
- 16.58%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8