DEEF: Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

34.39 USD 0.20 (0.58%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEEF fiyatı bugün 0.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DEEF stock price today?

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 34.39 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEEF shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 34.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DEEF movements.

How to buy DEEF stock?

You can buy Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 34.39. Orders are usually placed near 34.39 or 34.69, while 2 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DEEF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DEEF stock?

Investing in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.62 - 35.50 and current price 34.39. Many compare 0.38% and 14.63% before placing orders at 34.39 or 34.69. Explore the DEEF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 35.50. Within 27.62 - 35.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) over the year was 27.62. Comparing it with the current 34.39 and 27.62 - 35.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEEF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DEEF stock split?

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 11.87% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
34.39 34.40
Yıllık aralık
27.62 35.50
Önceki kapanış
34.19
Açılış
34.40
Satış
34.39
Alış
34.69
Düşük
34.39
Yüksek
34.40
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
0.58%
Aylık değişim
0.38%
6 aylık değişim
14.63%
Yıllık değişim
11.87%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8