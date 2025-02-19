- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DEEF: Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF
DEEF 환율이 오늘 0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.39이고 고가는 34.40이었습니다.
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEEF News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- INTF: International ETF With An Edge Over The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
자주 묻는 질문
What is DEEF stock price today?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 34.39 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEEF shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 34.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DEEF movements.
How to buy DEEF stock?
You can buy Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 34.39. Orders are usually placed near 34.39 or 34.69, while 2 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DEEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEEF stock?
Investing in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.62 - 35.50 and current price 34.39. Many compare 0.38% and 14.63% before placing orders at 34.39 or 34.69. Explore the DEEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 35.50. Within 27.62 - 35.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) over the year was 27.62. Comparing it with the current 34.39 and 27.62 - 35.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEEF stock split?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 11.87% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.19
- 시가
- 34.40
- Bid
- 34.39
- Ask
- 34.69
- 저가
- 34.39
- 고가
- 34.40
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.58%
- 월 변동
- 0.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.87%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8