- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DEEF: Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF
DEEF exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.39 and at a high of 34.40.
Follow Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEEF News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- INTF: International ETF With An Edge Over The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEEF stock price today?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 34.39 today. It trades within 0.58%, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DEEF shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 34.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DEEF movements.
How to buy DEEF stock?
You can buy Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 34.39. Orders are usually placed near 34.39 or 34.69, while 2 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DEEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEEF stock?
Investing in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.62 - 35.50 and current price 34.39. Many compare 0.38% and 14.63% before placing orders at 34.39 or 34.69. Explore the DEEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF in the past year was 35.50. Within 27.62 - 35.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) over the year was 27.62. Comparing it with the current 34.39 and 27.62 - 35.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEEF stock split?
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 11.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.40
- Bid
- 34.39
- Ask
- 34.69
- Low
- 34.39
- High
- 34.40
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.63%
- Year Change
- 11.87%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8