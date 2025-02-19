QuotesSections
DEEF: Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

34.39 USD 0.20 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DEEF exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.39 and at a high of 34.40.

Follow Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.39 34.40
Year Range
27.62 35.50
Previous Close
34.19
Open
34.40
Bid
34.39
Ask
34.69
Low
34.39
High
34.40
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.58%
Month Change
0.38%
6 Months Change
14.63%
Year Change
11.87%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8