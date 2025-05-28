KotasyonBölümler
DDM: ProShares Ultra Dow30

107.26 USD 0.34 (0.32%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DDM fiyatı bugün 0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 105.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 107.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DDM stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock is priced at 107.26 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 106.92, and trading volume reached 192. The live price chart of DDM shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 is currently valued at 107.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DDM movements.

How to buy DDM stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Dow30 shares at the current price of 107.26. Orders are usually placed near 107.26 or 107.56, while 192 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow DDM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDM stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 69.07 - 109.16 and current price 107.26. Many compare 5.13% and 18.15% before placing orders at 107.26 or 107.56. Explore the DDM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the past year was 109.16. Within 69.07 - 109.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) over the year was 69.07. Comparing it with the current 107.26 and 69.07 - 109.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDM stock split?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.92, and 12.59% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
105.94 107.38
Yıllık aralık
69.07 109.16
Önceki kapanış
106.92
Açılış
106.87
Satış
107.26
Alış
107.56
Düşük
105.94
Yüksek
107.38
Hacim
192
Günlük değişim
0.32%
Aylık değişim
5.13%
6 aylık değişim
18.15%
Yıllık değişim
12.59%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8