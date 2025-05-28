QuotesSections
Currencies / DDM
Back to US Stock Market

DDM: ProShares Ultra Dow30

107.26 USD 0.34 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DDM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.94 and at a high of 107.38.

Follow ProShares Ultra Dow30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DDM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DDM stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock is priced at 107.26 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 106.92, and trading volume reached 192. The live price chart of DDM shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 is currently valued at 107.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DDM movements.

How to buy DDM stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Dow30 shares at the current price of 107.26. Orders are usually placed near 107.26 or 107.56, while 192 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow DDM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDM stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 69.07 - 109.16 and current price 107.26. Many compare 5.13% and 18.15% before placing orders at 107.26 or 107.56. Explore the DDM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the past year was 109.16. Within 69.07 - 109.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) over the year was 69.07. Comparing it with the current 107.26 and 69.07 - 109.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDM stock split?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.92, and 12.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
105.94 107.38
Year Range
69.07 109.16
Previous Close
106.92
Open
106.87
Bid
107.26
Ask
107.56
Low
105.94
High
107.38
Volume
192
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
5.13%
6 Months Change
18.15%
Year Change
12.59%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8