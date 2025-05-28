시세섹션
DDM: ProShares Ultra Dow30

106.92 USD 0.31 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DDM 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 106.18이고 고가는 107.27이었습니다.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DDM stock price today?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock is priced at 106.92 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 106.61, and trading volume reached 156. The live price chart of DDM shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 is currently valued at 106.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DDM movements.

How to buy DDM stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra Dow30 shares at the current price of 106.92. Orders are usually placed near 106.92 or 107.22, while 156 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow DDM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDM stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 69.07 - 109.16 and current price 106.92. Many compare 4.79% and 17.78% before placing orders at 106.92 or 107.22. Explore the DDM price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the past year was 109.16. Within 69.07 - 109.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) over the year was 69.07. Comparing it with the current 106.92 and 69.07 - 109.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDM stock split?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.61, and 12.23% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
106.18 107.27
년간 변동
69.07 109.16
이전 종가
106.61
시가
107.27
Bid
106.92
Ask
107.22
저가
106.18
고가
107.27
볼륨
156
일일 변동
0.29%
월 변동
4.79%
6개월 변동
17.78%
년간 변동율
12.23%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8