DDIV: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

40.16 USD 0.08 (0.20%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DDIV fiyatı bugün 0.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is DDIV stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock is priced at 40.16 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 40.08, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DDIV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF is currently valued at 40.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DDIV movements.

How to buy DDIV stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 40.16. Orders are usually placed near 40.16 or 40.46, while 5 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow DDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDIV stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.06 - 41.08 and current price 40.16. Many compare 3.21% and 7.24% before placing orders at 40.16 or 40.46. Explore the DDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the past year was 41.08. Within 32.06 - 41.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) over the year was 32.06. Comparing it with the current 40.16 and 32.06 - 41.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDIV stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.08, and 9.58% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
39.99 40.22
Yıllık aralık
32.06 41.08
Önceki kapanış
40.08
Açılış
40.05
Satış
40.16
Alış
40.46
Düşük
39.99
Yüksek
40.22
Hacim
5
Günlük değişim
0.20%
Aylık değişim
3.21%
6 aylık değişim
7.24%
Yıllık değişim
9.58%
