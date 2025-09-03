QuotesSections
DDIV: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

40.16 USD 0.08 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.99 and at a high of 40.22.

Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DDIV stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock is priced at 40.16 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 40.08, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DDIV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF is currently valued at 40.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DDIV movements.

How to buy DDIV stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 40.16. Orders are usually placed near 40.16 or 40.46, while 5 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow DDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDIV stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.06 - 41.08 and current price 40.16. Many compare 3.21% and 7.24% before placing orders at 40.16 or 40.46. Explore the DDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the past year was 41.08. Within 32.06 - 41.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) over the year was 32.06. Comparing it with the current 40.16 and 32.06 - 41.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDIV stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.08, and 9.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.99 40.22
Year Range
32.06 41.08
Previous Close
40.08
Open
40.05
Bid
40.16
Ask
40.46
Low
39.99
High
40.22
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
3.21%
6 Months Change
7.24%
Year Change
9.58%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8