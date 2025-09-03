시세섹션
통화 / DDIV
주식로 돌아가기

DDIV: First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

40.08 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DDIV 환율이 오늘 0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.99이고 고가는 40.28이었습니다.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DDIV News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DDIV stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock is priced at 40.08 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 40.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DDIV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF is currently valued at 40.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DDIV movements.

How to buy DDIV stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 40.08. Orders are usually placed near 40.08 or 40.38, while 4 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow DDIV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDIV stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.06 - 41.08 and current price 40.08. Many compare 3.01% and 7.02% before placing orders at 40.08 or 40.38. Explore the DDIV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the past year was 41.08. Within 32.06 - 41.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) over the year was 32.06. Comparing it with the current 40.08 and 32.06 - 41.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDIV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DDIV stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.01, and 9.36% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
39.99 40.28
년간 변동
32.06 41.08
이전 종가
40.01
시가
40.28
Bid
40.08
Ask
40.38
저가
39.99
고가
40.28
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.17%
월 변동
3.01%
6개월 변동
7.02%
년간 변동율
9.36%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8