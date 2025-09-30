- Genel bakış
DDEC: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December
DDEC fiyatı bugün 0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 43.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DDEC stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 43.75 today. It trades within 0.30%, yesterday's close was 43.62, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of DDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 43.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.10% and USD. View the chart live to track DDEC movements.
How to buy DDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 43.75. Orders are usually placed near 43.75 or 44.05, while 57 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 36.65 - 43.75 and current price 43.75. Many compare 2.46% and 11.92% before placing orders at 43.75 or 44.05. Explore the DDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 43.75. Within 36.65 - 43.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December (DDEC) over the year was 36.65. Comparing it with the current 43.75 and 36.65 - 43.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDEC stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.62, and 11.10% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 43.62
- Açılış
- 43.65
- Satış
- 43.75
- Alış
- 44.05
- Düşük
- 43.60
- Yüksek
- 43.75
- Hacim
- 57
- Günlük değişim
- 0.30%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.46%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.10%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8