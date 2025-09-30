- Overview
DDEC: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December
DDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.60 and at a high of 43.75.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDEC stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 43.75 today. It trades within 0.30%, yesterday's close was 43.62, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of DDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 43.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.10% and USD. View the chart live to track DDEC movements.
How to buy DDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 43.75. Orders are usually placed near 43.75 or 44.05, while 57 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 36.65 - 43.75 and current price 43.75. Many compare 2.46% and 11.92% before placing orders at 43.75 or 44.05. Explore the DDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 43.75. Within 36.65 - 43.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December (DDEC) over the year was 36.65. Comparing it with the current 43.75 and 36.65 - 43.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDEC stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.62, and 11.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.62
- Open
- 43.65
- Bid
- 43.75
- Ask
- 44.05
- Low
- 43.60
- High
- 43.75
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.92%
- Year Change
- 11.10%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8