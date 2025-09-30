What is DDEC stock price today? FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 43.62 today. It trades within 0.09%, yesterday's close was 43.58, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of DDEC shows these updates.

Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends? FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 43.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.77% and USD. View the chart live to track DDEC movements.

How to buy DDEC stock? You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 43.62. Orders are usually placed near 43.62 or 43.92, while 32 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DDEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DDEC stock? Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 36.65 - 43.70 and current price 43.62. Many compare 2.15% and 11.59% before placing orders at 43.62 or 43.92. Explore the DDEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices? The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 43.70. Within 36.65 - 43.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices? The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December (DDEC) over the year was 36.65. Comparing it with the current 43.62 and 36.65 - 43.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDEC moves on the chart live for more details.