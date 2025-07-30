- Genel bakış
CXSE: WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
CXSE fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 44.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CXSE haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CXSE stock price today?
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock is priced at 44.58 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 44.27, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of CXSE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund is currently valued at 44.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CXSE movements.
How to buy CXSE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares at the current price of 44.58. Orders are usually placed near 44.58 or 44.88, while 70 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow CXSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CXSE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.81 - 44.75 and current price 44.58. Many compare 10.26% and 30.96% before placing orders at 44.58 or 44.88. Explore the CXSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the past year was 44.75. Within 27.81 - 44.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) over the year was 27.81. Comparing it with the current 44.58 and 27.81 - 44.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CXSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CXSE stock split?
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.27, and 33.71% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 44.27
- Açılış
- 44.75
- Satış
- 44.58
- Alış
- 44.88
- Düşük
- 44.45
- Yüksek
- 44.75
- Hacim
- 70
- Günlük değişim
- 0.70%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 30.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 33.71%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8