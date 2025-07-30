KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CXSE
CXSE: WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

44.58 USD 0.31 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CXSE fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 44.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
44.45 44.75
Yıllık aralık
27.81 44.75
Önceki kapanış
44.27
Açılış
44.75
Satış
44.58
Alış
44.88
Düşük
44.45
Yüksek
44.75
Hacim
70
Günlük değişim
0.70%
Aylık değişim
10.26%
6 aylık değişim
30.96%
Yıllık değişim
33.71%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8