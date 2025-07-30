시세섹션
CXSE: WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

44.27 USD 1.02 (2.36%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CXSE 환율이 오늘 2.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.12이고 고가는 44.30이었습니다.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CXSE stock price today?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock is priced at 44.27 today. It trades within 2.36%, yesterday's close was 43.25, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of CXSE shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund is currently valued at 44.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CXSE movements.

How to buy CXSE stock?

You can buy WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares at the current price of 44.27. Orders are usually placed near 44.27 or 44.57, while 75 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow CXSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CXSE stock?

Investing in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.81 - 44.30 and current price 44.27. Many compare 9.50% and 30.05% before placing orders at 44.27 or 44.57. Explore the CXSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the past year was 44.30. Within 27.81 - 44.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) over the year was 27.81. Comparing it with the current 44.27 and 27.81 - 44.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CXSE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CXSE stock split?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.25, and 32.78% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
44.12 44.30
년간 변동
27.81 44.30
이전 종가
43.25
시가
44.16
Bid
44.27
Ask
44.57
저가
44.12
고가
44.30
볼륨
75
일일 변동
2.36%
월 변동
9.50%
6개월 변동
30.05%
년간 변동율
32.78%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8