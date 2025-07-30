QuotesSections
CXSE: WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

44.58 USD 0.31 (0.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CXSE exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.45 and at a high of 44.75.

Follow WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CXSE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CXSE stock price today?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock is priced at 44.58 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 44.27, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of CXSE shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund is currently valued at 44.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.71% and USD. View the chart live to track CXSE movements.

How to buy CXSE stock?

You can buy WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares at the current price of 44.58. Orders are usually placed near 44.58 or 44.88, while 70 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow CXSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CXSE stock?

Investing in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.81 - 44.75 and current price 44.58. Many compare 10.26% and 30.96% before placing orders at 44.58 or 44.88. Explore the CXSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the past year was 44.75. Within 27.81 - 44.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) over the year was 27.81. Comparing it with the current 44.58 and 27.81 - 44.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CXSE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CXSE stock split?

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.27, and 33.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.45 44.75
Year Range
27.81 44.75
Previous Close
44.27
Open
44.75
Bid
44.58
Ask
44.88
Low
44.45
High
44.75
Volume
70
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
10.26%
6 Months Change
30.96%
Year Change
33.71%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8