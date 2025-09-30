What is CUBI-PF stock price today? Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock is priced at 25.28 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CUBI-PF shows these updates.

Does Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock pay dividends? Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per is currently valued at 25.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CUBI-PF movements.

How to buy CUBI-PF stock? You can buy Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per shares at the current price of 25.28. Orders are usually placed near 25.28 or 25.58, while 2 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow CUBI-PF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CUBI-PF stock? Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per involves considering the yearly range 25.12 - 26.14 and current price 25.28. Many compare 0.12% and -2.39% before placing orders at 25.28 or 25.58. Explore the CUBI-PF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. in the past year was 26.14. Within 25.12 - 26.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per performance using the live chart.

What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI-PF) over the year was 25.12. Comparing it with the current 25.28 and 25.12 - 26.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CUBI-PF moves on the chart live for more details.