CUBI-PF: Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per
CUBI-PF exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.24 and at a high of 25.28.
Follow Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CUBI-PF stock price today?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock is priced at 25.28 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CUBI-PF shows these updates.
Does Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock pay dividends?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per is currently valued at 25.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CUBI-PF movements.
How to buy CUBI-PF stock?
You can buy Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per shares at the current price of 25.28. Orders are usually placed near 25.28 or 25.58, while 2 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow CUBI-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CUBI-PF stock?
Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per involves considering the yearly range 25.12 - 26.14 and current price 25.28. Many compare 0.12% and -2.39% before placing orders at 25.28 or 25.58. Explore the CUBI-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. in the past year was 26.14. Within 25.12 - 26.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per performance using the live chart.
What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI-PF) over the year was 25.12. Comparing it with the current 25.28 and 25.12 - 26.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CUBI-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CUBI-PF stock split?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.25, and -2.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.25
- Open
- 25.24
- Bid
- 25.28
- Ask
- 25.58
- Low
- 25.24
- High
- 25.28
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.39%
- Year Change
- -2.39%
