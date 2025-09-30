- 개요
CUBI-PF: Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per
CUBI-PF 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.24이고 고가는 25.28이었습니다.
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CUBI-PF stock price today?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock is priced at 25.28 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CUBI-PF shows these updates.
Does Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per stock pay dividends?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per is currently valued at 25.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CUBI-PF movements.
How to buy CUBI-PF stock?
You can buy Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per shares at the current price of 25.28. Orders are usually placed near 25.28 or 25.58, while 2 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow CUBI-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CUBI-PF stock?
Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per involves considering the yearly range 25.12 - 26.14 and current price 25.28. Many compare 0.12% and -2.39% before placing orders at 25.28 or 25.58. Explore the CUBI-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. in the past year was 26.14. Within 25.12 - 26.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per performance using the live chart.
What are Customers Bancorp, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI-PF) over the year was 25.12. Comparing it with the current 25.28 and 25.12 - 26.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CUBI-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CUBI-PF stock split?
Customers Bancorp Inc Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Per has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.25, and -2.39% after corporate actions.
