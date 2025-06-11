KotasyonBölümler
CRAK: VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

36.68 USD 0.59 (1.58%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CRAK fiyatı bugün -1.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 36.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CRAK haberleri

Günlük aralık
36.54 37.09
Yıllık aralık
24.27 37.86
Önceki kapanış
37.27
Açılış
37.09
Satış
36.68
Alış
36.98
Düşük
36.54
Yüksek
37.09
Hacim
42
Günlük değişim
-1.58%
Aylık değişim
3.73%
6 aylık değişim
27.63%
Yıllık değişim
7.47%
