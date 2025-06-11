QuotesSections
Currencies / CRAK
Back to US Stock Market

CRAK: VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

36.68 USD 0.59 (1.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRAK exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.54 and at a high of 37.09.

Follow VanEck Oil Refiners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRAK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CRAK stock price today?

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock is priced at 36.68 today. It trades within -1.58%, yesterday's close was 37.27, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of CRAK shows these updates.

Does VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF is currently valued at 36.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.47% and USD. View the chart live to track CRAK movements.

How to buy CRAK stock?

You can buy VanEck Oil Refiners ETF shares at the current price of 36.68. Orders are usually placed near 36.68 or 36.98, while 42 and -1.11% show market activity. Follow CRAK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CRAK stock?

Investing in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 37.86 and current price 36.68. Many compare 3.73% and 27.63% before placing orders at 36.68 or 36.98. Explore the CRAK price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the past year was 37.86. Within 24.27 - 37.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Oil Refiners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 36.68 and 24.27 - 37.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRAK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CRAK stock split?

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.27, and 7.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.54 37.09
Year Range
24.27 37.86
Previous Close
37.27
Open
37.09
Bid
36.68
Ask
36.98
Low
36.54
High
37.09
Volume
42
Daily Change
-1.58%
Month Change
3.73%
6 Months Change
27.63%
Year Change
7.47%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8