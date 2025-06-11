- 개요
CRAK: VanEck Oil Refiners ETF
CRAK 환율이 오늘 -1.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.14이고 고가는 37.50이었습니다.
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CRAK stock price today?
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock is priced at 37.27 today. It trades within -1.01%, yesterday's close was 37.65, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of CRAK shows these updates.
Does VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF is currently valued at 37.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.20% and USD. View the chart live to track CRAK movements.
How to buy CRAK stock?
You can buy VanEck Oil Refiners ETF shares at the current price of 37.27. Orders are usually placed near 37.27 or 37.57, while 36 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow CRAK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRAK stock?
Investing in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.27 - 37.86 and current price 37.27. Many compare 5.40% and 29.68% before placing orders at 37.27 or 37.57. Explore the CRAK price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the past year was 37.86. Within 24.27 - 37.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Oil Refiners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) over the year was 24.27. Comparing it with the current 37.27 and 24.27 - 37.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRAK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRAK stock split?
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.65, and 9.20% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 37.65
- 시가
- 37.38
- Bid
- 37.27
- Ask
- 37.57
- 저가
- 37.14
- 고가
- 37.50
- 볼륨
- 36
- 일일 변동
- -1.01%
- 월 변동
- 5.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.20%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8