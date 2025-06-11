报价部分
货币 / CRAK
回到股票

CRAK: VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

36.72 USD 0.55 (1.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CRAK汇率已更改-1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点36.61和高点37.09进行交易。

关注VanEck Oil Refiners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

CRAK新闻

常见问题解答

CRAK股票今天的价格是多少？

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票今天的定价为36.72。它在-1.48%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为37.27，交易量达到7。CRAK的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票是否支付股息？

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF目前的价值为36.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.59%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CRAK走势。

如何购买CRAK股票？

您可以以36.72的当前价格购买VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票。订单通常设置在36.72或37.02附近，而7和-1.00%显示市场活动。立即关注CRAK的实时图表更新。

如何投资CRAK股票？

投资VanEck Oil Refiners ETF需要考虑年度范围24.27 - 37.86和当前价格36.72。许多人在以36.72或37.02下订单之前，会比较3.85%和。实时查看CRAK价格图表，了解每日变化。

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，VanEck Oil Refiners ETF的最高价格是37.86。在24.27 - 37.86内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Oil Refiners ETF的绩效。

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF（CRAK）的最低价格为24.27。将其与当前的36.72和24.27 - 37.86进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CRAK在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CRAK股票是什么时候拆分的？

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、37.27和7.59%中可见。

日范围
36.61 37.09
年范围
24.27 37.86
前一天收盘价
37.27
开盘价
37.09
卖价
36.72
买价
37.02
最低价
36.61
最高价
37.09
交易量
7
日变化
-1.48%
月变化
3.85%
6个月变化
27.77%
年变化
7.59%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8