CRAK: VanEck Oil Refiners ETF
今日CRAK汇率已更改-1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点36.61和高点37.09进行交易。
关注VanEck Oil Refiners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CRAK新闻
常见问题解答
CRAK股票今天的价格是多少？
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票今天的定价为36.72。它在-1.48%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为37.27，交易量达到7。CRAK的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票是否支付股息？
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF目前的价值为36.72。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.59%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CRAK走势。
如何购买CRAK股票？
您可以以36.72的当前价格购买VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票。订单通常设置在36.72或37.02附近，而7和-1.00%显示市场活动。立即关注CRAK的实时图表更新。
如何投资CRAK股票？
投资VanEck Oil Refiners ETF需要考虑年度范围24.27 - 37.86和当前价格36.72。许多人在以36.72或37.02下订单之前，会比较3.85%和。实时查看CRAK价格图表，了解每日变化。
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，VanEck Oil Refiners ETF的最高价格是37.86。在24.27 - 37.86内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪VanEck Oil Refiners ETF的绩效。
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF（CRAK）的最低价格为24.27。将其与当前的36.72和24.27 - 37.86进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CRAK在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CRAK股票是什么时候拆分的？
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、37.27和7.59%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.27
- 开盘价
- 37.09
- 卖价
- 36.72
- 买价
- 37.02
- 最低价
- 36.61
- 最高价
- 37.09
- 交易量
- 7
- 日变化
- -1.48%
- 月变化
- 3.85%
- 6个月变化
- 27.77%
- 年变化
- 7.59%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8