COPJ: Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

31.83 USD 0.52 (1.61%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

COPJ fiyatı bugün -1.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

COPJ haberleri

Günlük aralık
31.50 32.18
Yıllık aralık
16.22 32.40
Önceki kapanış
32.35
Açılış
32.11
Satış
31.83
Alış
32.13
Düşük
31.50
Yüksek
32.18
Hacim
72
Günlük değişim
-1.61%
Aylık değişim
15.12%
6 aylık değişim
57.73%
Yıllık değişim
35.62%
