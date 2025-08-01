- 개요
COPJ: Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
COPJ 환율이 오늘 3.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.66이고 고가는 32.40이었습니다.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COPJ News
자주 묻는 질문
What is COPJ stock price today?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 32.35 today. It trades within 3.32%, yesterday's close was 31.31, and trading volume reached 140. The live price chart of COPJ shows these updates.
Does Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 32.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.84% and USD. View the chart live to track COPJ movements.
How to buy COPJ stock?
You can buy Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 32.35. Orders are usually placed near 32.35 or 32.65, while 140 and 1.13% show market activity. Follow COPJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPJ stock?
Investing in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.22 - 32.40 and current price 32.35. Many compare 17.00% and 60.31% before placing orders at 32.35 or 32.65. Explore the COPJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 32.40. Within 16.22 - 32.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) over the year was 16.22. Comparing it with the current 32.35 and 16.22 - 32.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPJ stock split?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.31, and 37.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.31
- 시가
- 31.99
- Bid
- 32.35
- Ask
- 32.65
- 저가
- 31.66
- 고가
- 32.40
- 볼륨
- 140
- 일일 변동
- 3.32%
- 월 변동
- 17.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 60.31%
- 년간 변동율
- 37.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8