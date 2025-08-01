QuotesSections
COPJ: Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

31.83 USD 0.52 (1.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COPJ exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.50 and at a high of 32.18.

Follow Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
31.50 32.18
Year Range
16.22 32.40
Previous Close
32.35
Open
32.11
Bid
31.83
Ask
32.13
Low
31.50
High
32.18
Volume
72
Daily Change
-1.61%
Month Change
15.12%
6 Months Change
57.73%
Year Change
35.62%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8