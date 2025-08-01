- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COPJ: Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
COPJ exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.50 and at a high of 32.18.
Follow Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COPJ News
- The Most Interesting Chart In The World (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities Tracker: September 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Metals In Motion
- Copper Jumps After Grasberg Force Majeure
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure
- Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Under Pressure Despite API Reporting Oil Inventory Draws
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Red Metal Fired Up: The Outlook For Copper
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Indian Secondary Tariffs Come Into Effect
- Copper RRS 2025 – Record-High Price, Megamergers Keep Copper M&A Afloat
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Commodities: Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Weighs On Oil
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Here's What's Happening In Gold And Silver Right Now (Technical Analysis)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is COPJ stock price today?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 31.83 today. It trades within -1.61%, yesterday's close was 32.35, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of COPJ shows these updates.
Does Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 31.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.62% and USD. View the chart live to track COPJ movements.
How to buy COPJ stock?
You can buy Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 31.83. Orders are usually placed near 31.83 or 32.13, while 72 and -0.87% show market activity. Follow COPJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPJ stock?
Investing in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.22 - 32.40 and current price 31.83. Many compare 15.12% and 57.73% before placing orders at 31.83 or 32.13. Explore the COPJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 32.40. Within 16.22 - 32.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) over the year was 16.22. Comparing it with the current 31.83 and 16.22 - 32.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPJ stock split?
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.35, and 35.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.35
- Open
- 32.11
- Bid
- 31.83
- Ask
- 32.13
- Low
- 31.50
- High
- 32.18
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- -1.61%
- Month Change
- 15.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.73%
- Year Change
- 35.62%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8