COMT: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
COMT fiyatı bugün -0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.91 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
COMT haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is COMT stock price today?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock is priced at 26.85 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 26.94, and trading volume reached 175. The live price chart of COMT shows these updates.
Does iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is currently valued at 26.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD. View the chart live to track COMT movements.
How to buy COMT stock?
You can buy iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 26.85. Orders are usually placed near 26.85 or 27.15, while 175 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow COMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COMT stock?
Investing in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.12 - 27.64 and current price 26.85. Many compare 0.26% and 1.13% before placing orders at 26.85 or 27.15. Explore the COMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the past year was 27.64. Within 23.12 - 27.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) over the year was 23.12. Comparing it with the current 26.85 and 23.12 - 27.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COMT stock split?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.94, and 4.11% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.94
- Açılış
- 26.82
- Satış
- 26.85
- Alış
- 27.15
- Düşük
- 26.78
- Yüksek
- 26.91
- Hacim
- 175
- Günlük değişim
- -0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.26%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.13%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.11%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8