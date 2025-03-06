QuotesSections
Currencies / COMT
Back to US Stock Market

COMT: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

26.85 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COMT exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.78 and at a high of 26.91.

Follow iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COMT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is COMT stock price today?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock is priced at 26.85 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 26.94, and trading volume reached 175. The live price chart of COMT shows these updates.

Does iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is currently valued at 26.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.11% and USD. View the chart live to track COMT movements.

How to buy COMT stock?

You can buy iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 26.85. Orders are usually placed near 26.85 or 27.15, while 175 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow COMT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COMT stock?

Investing in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.12 - 27.64 and current price 26.85. Many compare 0.26% and 1.13% before placing orders at 26.85 or 27.15. Explore the COMT price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the past year was 27.64. Within 23.12 - 27.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) over the year was 23.12. Comparing it with the current 26.85 and 23.12 - 27.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COMT stock split?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.94, and 4.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.78 26.91
Year Range
23.12 27.64
Previous Close
26.94
Open
26.82
Bid
26.85
Ask
27.15
Low
26.78
High
26.91
Volume
175
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
0.26%
6 Months Change
1.13%
Year Change
4.11%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8