COMT: iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
COMT 환율이 오늘 -1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.92이고 고가는 27.05이었습니다.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is COMT stock price today?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock is priced at 26.94 today. It trades within -1.03%, yesterday's close was 27.22, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of COMT shows these updates.
Does iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is currently valued at 26.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.46% and USD. View the chart live to track COMT movements.
How to buy COMT stock?
You can buy iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 26.94. Orders are usually placed near 26.94 or 27.24, while 151 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow COMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COMT stock?
Investing in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.12 - 27.64 and current price 26.94. Many compare 0.60% and 1.47% before placing orders at 26.94 or 27.24. Explore the COMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the past year was 27.64. Within 23.12 - 27.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) over the year was 23.12. Comparing it with the current 26.94 and 23.12 - 27.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COMT stock split?
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.22, and 4.46% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.22
- 시가
- 27.05
- Bid
- 26.94
- Ask
- 27.24
- 저가
- 26.92
- 고가
- 27.05
- 볼륨
- 151
- 일일 변동
- -1.03%
- 월 변동
- 0.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.46%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8