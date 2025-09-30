- Genel bakış
CODI-PA: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r
CODI-PA fiyatı bugün -1.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.18 aralığında işlem gördü.
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CODI-PA stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock is priced at 17.82 today. It trades within -1.76%, yesterday's close was 18.14, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PA shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r is currently valued at 17.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.08% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PA movements.
How to buy CODI-PA stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r shares at the current price of 17.82. Orders are usually placed near 17.82 or 18.12, while 67 and -1.93% show market activity. Follow CODI-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PA stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 18.64 and current price 17.82. Many compare 0.96% and 37.08% before placing orders at 17.82 or 18.12. Explore the CODI-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 18.64. Within 10.88 - 18.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PA) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 17.82 and 10.88 - 18.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PA stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.14, and 37.08% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.14
- Açılış
- 18.17
- Satış
- 17.82
- Alış
- 18.12
- Düşük
- 17.72
- Yüksek
- 18.18
- Hacim
- 67
- Günlük değişim
- -1.76%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 37.08%
- Yıllık değişim
- 37.08%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4