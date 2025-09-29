- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CODI-PA: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r
CODI-PA exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.90 and at a high of 18.18.
Follow Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CODI-PA stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock is priced at 17.90 today. It trades within -1.32%, yesterday's close was 18.14, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of CODI-PA shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r is currently valued at 17.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.69% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PA movements.
How to buy CODI-PA stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r shares at the current price of 17.90. Orders are usually placed near 17.90 or 18.20, while 24 and -1.49% show market activity. Follow CODI-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PA stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 18.64 and current price 17.90. Many compare 1.42% and 37.69% before placing orders at 17.90 or 18.20. Explore the CODI-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 18.64. Within 10.88 - 18.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PA) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 17.90 and 10.88 - 18.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PA stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.14, and 37.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.14
- Open
- 18.17
- Bid
- 17.90
- Ask
- 18.20
- Low
- 17.90
- High
- 18.18
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.69%
- Year Change
- 37.69%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev