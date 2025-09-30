- 개요
CODI-PA: Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r
CODI-PA 환율이 오늘 -1.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.72이고 고가는 18.18이었습니다.
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CODI-PA stock price today?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock is priced at 17.82 today. It trades within -1.76%, yesterday's close was 18.14, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of CODI-PA shows these updates.
Does Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r stock pay dividends?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r is currently valued at 17.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.08% and USD. View the chart live to track CODI-PA movements.
How to buy CODI-PA stock?
You can buy Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r shares at the current price of 17.82. Orders are usually placed near 17.82 or 18.12, while 67 and -1.93% show market activity. Follow CODI-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CODI-PA stock?
Investing in Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 18.64 and current price 17.82. Many compare 0.96% and 37.08% before placing orders at 17.82 or 18.12. Explore the CODI-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Compass Diversified Holdings in the past year was 18.64. Within 10.88 - 18.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r performance using the live chart.
What are Compass Diversified Holdings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI-PA) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 17.82 and 10.88 - 18.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CODI-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CODI-PA stock split?
Compass Diversified Holdings 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares r has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.14, and 37.08% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 18.14
- 시가
- 18.17
- Bid
- 17.82
- Ask
- 18.12
- 저가
- 17.72
- 고가
- 18.18
- 볼륨
- 67
- 일일 변동
- -1.76%
- 월 변동
- 0.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 37.08%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4