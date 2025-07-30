What is CNYA stock price today? iShares MSCI China A ETF stock is priced at 34.34 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of CNYA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI China A ETF stock pay dividends? iShares MSCI China A ETF is currently valued at 34.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CNYA movements.

How to buy CNYA stock? You can buy iShares MSCI China A ETF shares at the current price of 34.34. Orders are usually placed near 34.34 or 34.64, while 84 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow CNYA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CNYA stock? Investing in iShares MSCI China A ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 37.95 and current price 34.34. Many compare 3.97% and 23.13% before placing orders at 34.34 or 34.64. Explore the CNYA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the past year was 37.95. Within 24.58 - 37.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China A ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 34.34 and 24.58 - 37.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNYA moves on the chart live for more details.