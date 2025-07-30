KotasyonBölümler
CNYA: iShares MSCI China A ETF

34.34 USD 0.15 (0.44%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CNYA fiyatı bugün 0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 34.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI China A ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
34.24 34.37
Yıllık aralık
24.58 37.95
Önceki kapanış
34.19
Açılış
34.37
Satış
34.34
Alış
34.64
Düşük
34.24
Yüksek
34.37
Hacim
84
Günlük değişim
0.44%
Aylık değişim
3.97%
6 aylık değişim
23.13%
Yıllık değişim
12.30%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8