CNYA: iShares MSCI China A ETF
CNYA 환율이 오늘 1.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.10이고 고가는 34.24이었습니다.
iShares MSCI China A ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNYA News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CNYA stock price today?
iShares MSCI China A ETF stock is priced at 34.19 today. It trades within 1.91%, yesterday's close was 33.55, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of CNYA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI China A ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI China A ETF is currently valued at 34.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.81% and USD. View the chart live to track CNYA movements.
How to buy CNYA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI China A ETF shares at the current price of 34.19. Orders are usually placed near 34.19 or 34.49, while 119 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow CNYA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNYA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI China A ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 37.95 and current price 34.19. Many compare 3.51% and 22.59% before placing orders at 34.19 or 34.49. Explore the CNYA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the past year was 37.95. Within 24.58 - 37.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China A ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 34.19 and 24.58 - 37.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNYA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNYA stock split?
iShares MSCI China A ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.55, and 11.81% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 33.55
- 시가
- 34.10
- Bid
- 34.19
- Ask
- 34.49
- 저가
- 34.10
- 고가
- 34.24
- 볼륨
- 119
- 일일 변동
- 1.91%
- 월 변동
- 3.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.81%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8