CNYA: iShares MSCI China A ETF

34.19 USD 0.64 (1.91%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CNYA 환율이 오늘 1.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.10이고 고가는 34.24이었습니다.

iShares MSCI China A ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CNYA stock price today?

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock is priced at 34.19 today. It trades within 1.91%, yesterday's close was 33.55, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of CNYA shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI China A ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI China A ETF is currently valued at 34.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.81% and USD. View the chart live to track CNYA movements.

How to buy CNYA stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI China A ETF shares at the current price of 34.19. Orders are usually placed near 34.19 or 34.49, while 119 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow CNYA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CNYA stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI China A ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 37.95 and current price 34.19. Many compare 3.51% and 22.59% before placing orders at 34.19 or 34.49. Explore the CNYA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the past year was 37.95. Within 24.58 - 37.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China A ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 34.19 and 24.58 - 37.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNYA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CNYA stock split?

iShares MSCI China A ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.55, and 11.81% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.10 34.24
년간 변동
24.58 37.95
이전 종가
33.55
시가
34.10
Bid
34.19
Ask
34.49
저가
34.10
고가
34.24
볼륨
119
일일 변동
1.91%
월 변동
3.51%
6개월 변동
22.59%
년간 변동율
11.81%
