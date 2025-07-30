- Overview
CNYA: iShares MSCI China A ETF
CNYA exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.24 and at a high of 34.37.
Follow iShares MSCI China A ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CNYA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CNYA stock price today?
iShares MSCI China A ETF stock is priced at 34.34 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of CNYA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI China A ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI China A ETF is currently valued at 34.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CNYA movements.
How to buy CNYA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI China A ETF shares at the current price of 34.34. Orders are usually placed near 34.34 or 34.64, while 84 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow CNYA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNYA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI China A ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.58 - 37.95 and current price 34.34. Many compare 3.97% and 23.13% before placing orders at 34.34 or 34.64. Explore the CNYA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the past year was 37.95. Within 24.58 - 37.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China A ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI China A ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) over the year was 24.58. Comparing it with the current 34.34 and 24.58 - 37.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNYA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNYA stock split?
iShares MSCI China A ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 12.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.37
- Bid
- 34.34
- Ask
- 34.64
- Low
- 34.24
- High
- 34.37
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.13%
- Year Change
- 12.30%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8